US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 385,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after buying an additional 456,433 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $49.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $990.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.16). LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 89.93% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

