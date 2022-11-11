US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 18.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 236,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,102,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

