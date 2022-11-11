US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 360.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 31.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $271,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $6,674,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

