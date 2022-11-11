US Bancorp DE Grows Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in YETI were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in YETI by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in YETI by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YETI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

YETI Stock Performance

YETI Company Profile

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Articles

