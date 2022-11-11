US Bancorp DE Has $48,000 Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,252,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after purchasing an additional 238,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 375,053 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.41. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $69.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 57.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $75,356.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $454,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.