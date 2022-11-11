US Bancorp DE Has $50,000 Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Unitil were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 75.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 239.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UTL. Bank of America cut Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Unitil Stock Up 5.1 %

Unitil Announces Dividend

UTL stock opened at $52.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $849.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $61.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

Unitil Profile

(Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

