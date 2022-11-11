US Bancorp DE Has $52,000 Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $52,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 6.0 %

NYSE OFC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.