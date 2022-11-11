US Bancorp DE Has $52,000 Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

MOD opened at $20.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.03.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $1,174,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Larry Oscar Moore sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $261,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.