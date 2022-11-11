US Bancorp DE Has $54,000 Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 4,220.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 38.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,347 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 419.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 78.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on EGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley cut their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $78.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.19%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

