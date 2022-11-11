US Bancorp DE Has $54,000 Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 175.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Transcat were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Transcat by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Transcat by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $80.38 on Friday. Transcat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $607.51 million, a P/E ratio of 60.89 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total transaction of $180,572.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

