US Bancorp DE Has $58,000 Stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coty were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 78.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COTY. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

