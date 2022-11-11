US Bancorp DE Has $60,000 Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CureVac were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CureVac during the first quarter worth about $278,000.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CureVac in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

CVAC stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.39. CureVac has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

