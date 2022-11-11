US Bancorp DE Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,025 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iStar were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAR. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,543,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,512,000. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,218,000. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in shares of iStar by 48.8% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 685,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 224,660 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,339,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut iStar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 11.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

