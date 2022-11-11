US Bancorp DE Has $67,000 Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iRobot were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IRBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 16.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the first quarter worth $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 17.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in iRobot by 39.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRobot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered iRobot to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

iRobot Price Performance

iRobot Company Profile

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average is $50.77. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $93.93.

(Get Rating)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.