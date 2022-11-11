US Bancorp DE Has $68,000 Position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 709.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Employers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Employers by 510.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Employers by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Employers by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Employers stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

