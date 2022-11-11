US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.98. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

China Southern Airlines ( NYSE:ZNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

