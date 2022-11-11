US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,609,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,769 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $22.65 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.0714 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.