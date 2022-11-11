US Bancorp DE Makes New $49,000 Investment in Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cue Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLTH. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cue Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $95,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,232,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 251,817 shares of company stock valued at $897,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Cue Health stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09. Cue Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $16.20.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Cue Health had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cue Health Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

