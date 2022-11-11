US Bancorp DE Makes New $49,000 Investment in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $231,000.

Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $87.12 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $90.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.75.

Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 774.40% and a net margin of 96.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabine Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

