US Bancorp DE Purchases 7,281 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.4% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,657,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 373,671 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 98.5% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 64,050 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.94 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

