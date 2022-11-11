US Bancorp DE Purchases 730 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 in the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

