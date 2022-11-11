US Bancorp DE Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.
iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance
Shares of URTH opened at $111.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $136.69.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.