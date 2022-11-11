US Bancorp DE Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Performance

Shares of URTH opened at $111.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.46. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $97.44 and a 12-month high of $136.69.

