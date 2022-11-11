US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 138,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 39,391 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $32.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $29.85.

