US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ennis were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Ennis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,379,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,474,000 after acquiring an additional 84,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 74,961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ennis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis Price Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $23.29 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter.

Ennis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Ennis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

