US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $183,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,528,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth $273,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

