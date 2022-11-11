US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,901,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,470 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,734,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 916,815 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% in the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,889,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,711,000 after purchasing an additional 102,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,551,000 after purchasing an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexis Maged acquired 29,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCC stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.91. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $15.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Owl Rock Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their price target on Owl Rock Capital to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

