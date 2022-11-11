US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,949,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 347,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

MYGN opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

