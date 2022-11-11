US Bancorp DE Sells 530 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWFG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $1,031,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 46,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.02. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,808 shares of company stock worth $90,099. Company insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.