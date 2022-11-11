US Bancorp DE Sells 5,681 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CareDx were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNA. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

CareDx Stock Down 11.7 %

CareDx Company Profile

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $701.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

