US Bancorp DE Sells 5,911 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,911 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.73 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

