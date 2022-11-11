US Bancorp DE Sells 680 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $121.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDAY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Ceridian HCM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 24,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,988 shares of company stock worth $2,891,617. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

