US Bancorp DE Sells 732 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after acquiring an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,013,803.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $51.99 on Friday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. Equities research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

