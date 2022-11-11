US Bancorp DE Takes $60,000 Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $128.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $28,722.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

