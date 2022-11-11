US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after buying an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after buying an additional 1,195,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after buying an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,865,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after buying an additional 519,697 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the first quarter valued at $23,699,000. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 336.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

