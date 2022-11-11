US Bancorp DE Trims Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $861.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.86%.

BSIG has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

