VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.63.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
