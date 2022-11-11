VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VAALCO Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.17). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 51.52% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $110.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VAALCO Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 132,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,767 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5,581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.