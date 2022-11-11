Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.

Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VLN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 92,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 67,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

