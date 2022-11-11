Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.01% from the company’s previous close.
Valens Semiconductor Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of VLN opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $390.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.26. Valens Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $10.98.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 37.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
