Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 14,652 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 324,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 13,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.87 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.