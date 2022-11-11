Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,993.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,287 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,124 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,633,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,023,183,000 after buying an additional 9,046,135 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,197.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,568,862 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $910,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,417,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $894,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799,150 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 322,013 shares of company stock valued at $15,858,230. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.91.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

