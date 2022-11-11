Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 68.8% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,431 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.03 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.05.

