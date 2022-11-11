VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 9,598.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 103,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 413.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

BBH stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $131.12 and a 12-month high of $200.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.36 and a 200-day moving average of $148.78.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

