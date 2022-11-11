Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,577.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

