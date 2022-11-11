Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VCEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

VCEL stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Vericel has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $76,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 134,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 33.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 334,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the first quarter worth $9,200,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

