Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.07

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.07 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.16). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 16 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,273,992 shares traded.

Versarien Trading Up 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.07. The company has a market cap of £31.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

