Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Vertex Energy Trading Up 13.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 52.63%. The firm had revenue of $991.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,783,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,857,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,606.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $574,669.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,857,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,932 shares of company stock worth $1,723,459. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTNR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

