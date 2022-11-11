Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 182.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $564.30 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 177.12, a quick ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.34%.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

