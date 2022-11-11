Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 14,446 LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in LSB Industries by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000.

In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lsb Funding Llc sold 15,977,500 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $207,547,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,725,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sbt Investors Llc sold 6,750,000 shares of LSB Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $83,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,053,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,417,863.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LXU stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $27.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

