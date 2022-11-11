Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grab were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grab by 161.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 151,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 93,649 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter worth $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Grab from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Grab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.