Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,702 Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SFL were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SFL by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

SFL Trading Up 1.3 %

SFL stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

SFL Increases Dividend

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. SFL had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 36.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 53.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SFL. StockNews.com began coverage on SFL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

SFL Profile

(Get Rating)

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.