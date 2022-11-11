Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $148,678.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $148,678.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $223,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,272,362 shares of company stock valued at $44,784,075 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 11.9 %

Shares of PRVA opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $335.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.04 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.